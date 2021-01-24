Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on VTXPF shares. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of VTXPF opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. Victrex has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

