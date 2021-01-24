CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.44 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002006 BTC on exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $17.44 million and $31,811.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00104898 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001003 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016379 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00326103 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,794,170 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

