COTI Market Cap Hits $39.85 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $39.85 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, COTI has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00127860 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00076353 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00274329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00070457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039669 BTC.

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI's official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . COTI's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

