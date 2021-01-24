Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WBK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,317 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 103,890 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

