PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.06 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.06 million and $4,355.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,345.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.25 or 0.04087962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00429007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.19 or 0.01339286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00538829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00431416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00272540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023260 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,568,416 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

