VeriCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $337,658.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $337,658.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,400.14 or 1.00170254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00025919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,389,950 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.