Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OXY. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lowered Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. 140166 raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.30.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14,354.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,950 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

