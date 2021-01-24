Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.82

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and traded as low as $20.10. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 15,171 shares trading hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBF. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

