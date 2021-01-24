Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.81.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.