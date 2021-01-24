Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $91.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

