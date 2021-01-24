Scala (XLA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,450.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Scala has a market cap of $978,696.05 and $1,450.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00054286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00128249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00075610 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00276048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00070751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala's total supply is 13,460,965,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,660,965,886 coins. Scala's official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

