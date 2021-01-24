We Are One Seven LLC Sells 146 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.36.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $252.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.