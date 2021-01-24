Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $266.94

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DocuSign by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in DocuSign by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $255.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.65. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

