Zacks: Analysts Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Covanta reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Covanta by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 614,661 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Covanta by 157.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 768,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 470,110 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Covanta by 57.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 645,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 234,179 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Covanta during the third quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Covanta by 59.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 175,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $14.52 on Friday. Covanta has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.