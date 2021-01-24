Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.70. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

NYSE EMR opened at $83.73 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 672,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,021,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.