Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.42.

D stock opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,614.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

