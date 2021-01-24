RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces $0.12 Dividend

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 312.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $354.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

RBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

