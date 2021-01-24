$0.68 EPS Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.74. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after acquiring an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

