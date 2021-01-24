Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.