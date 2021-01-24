Zacks: Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $63.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 645,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,766 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

