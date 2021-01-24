Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report $564.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $556.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $573.20 million. Itron reported sales of $628.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Itron stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $108.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 469.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the period. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Itron by 103.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,728,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Itron by 37.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 555,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 242.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

