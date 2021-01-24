Brokerages Set NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) Price Target at GBX 85

NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 85 ($1.11).

NRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) in a report on Thursday.

Get NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) alerts:

LON NRR opened at GBX 82.60 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. NewRiver REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £253.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.09.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.