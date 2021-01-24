S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report sales of $15.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $16.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $12.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $91.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.36 million to $92.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $88.50 million, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp bought 42,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,468 shares of company stock worth $123,967. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of S&W Seed worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.15.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

