International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after buying an additional 222,502 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after buying an additional 190,259 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after buying an additional 165,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,168,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $130.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

