International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM opened at $215.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $215.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

