Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 31 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

