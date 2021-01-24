Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Truist boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

