Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.74

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and traded as high as $27.83. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 338 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on APELY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -347.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY)

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

