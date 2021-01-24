Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $14.07. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 40,028 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 117.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

