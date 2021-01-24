Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.77

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $14.90. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 6,697 shares trading hands.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NMS)
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
