Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.77

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $14.90. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 6,697 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 146.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.