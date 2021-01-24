Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.84

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and traded as high as $34.00. Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 38,729 shares traded.

PBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$856.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.35.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.25, for a total value of C$123,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,687.50. Also, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$165,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$461,229.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $663,816.

About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

