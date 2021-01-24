Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45,367.00

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45,367.00 and traded as high as $45,600.00. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) shares last traded at $45,200.00, with a volume of 4,925 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £453.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of £452.28.

Get Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.89%.

In other Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 51 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £454.57 ($593.90) per share, for a total transaction of £23,183.07 ($30,288.83). Also, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £456.69 ($596.67) per share, with a total value of £19,637.67 ($25,656.74).

About Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.