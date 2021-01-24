Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 800 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

SYY opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $83.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

