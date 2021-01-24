Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mirova increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $258.75 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

