Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 57,689 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.34.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

