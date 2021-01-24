Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 274.09 ($3.58).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) stock opened at GBX 338.40 ($4.42) on Tuesday. Rotork plc has a 52-week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 303.86. The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

