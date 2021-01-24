-$0.11 EPS Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

ASLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.