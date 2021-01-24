Monetha Hits Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $240,035.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monetha has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00073724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.39 or 0.00729963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.04380095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Monetha (MTH) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

