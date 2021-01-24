Energo (TSL) Market Cap Hits $165,455.70

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Energo has a total market cap of $165,455.70 and approximately $62.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00073724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.39 or 0.00729963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.04380095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017841 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TSLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.