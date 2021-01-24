Elrond (EGLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $632.88 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $37.81 or 0.00116764 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $632.88 million and $30.02 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.05 or 0.01170528 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond's total supply is 21,056,942 coins and its circulating supply is 16,737,479 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

