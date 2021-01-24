Namecoin (NMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $67,061.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Namecoin has a market cap of $11.36 million and $67,061.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,383.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $434.50 or 0.01341731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.71 or 0.00536409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047174 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.