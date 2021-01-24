Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Upwork posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,068 shares of company stock worth $5,756,824 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.40 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. Upwork has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

