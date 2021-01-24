Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.61

Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.61 and traded as low as $32.00. Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 957,506 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The stock has a market cap of £114.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

