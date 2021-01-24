Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.77% from the company’s previous close.

CAT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Caterpillar stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

