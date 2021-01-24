Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.80

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 382,562 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNCE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $331.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 590,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

