TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.71. TSS shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 43,165 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

