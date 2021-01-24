Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,525 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

D stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,614.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

