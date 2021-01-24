Tiaa Fsb Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 316.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 82,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 62,121 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $65.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

