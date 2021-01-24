Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,815 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.