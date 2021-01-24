Tiaa Fsb Invests $5.43 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Netflix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in Netflix by 52.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Netflix by 5.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.00.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $565.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

